Beasley recorded 26 points (10-15 FG, 6-11 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 117-97 win over Boston.

Beasley provided a huge lift off the Pistons bench Wednesday, leading all players in scoring and threes made despite playing just north of 20 points in a winning effort. Beasley has posted 25 or more points in seven outings this season, burying six or more threes in 15 contests.