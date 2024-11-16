Beasley had 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes during Friday's 99-95 win over the Raptors.
Beasley carried the Pistons in scoring and could remain in a starting role for the foreseeable future given the way he's been playing in recent contests. This was his third straight game with at least 20 points and has reached that mark in four of his last five outings, averaging 20.8 points and shooting 44.4 percent from three-point range in that span.
