Beasley ended with 23 points (8-17 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and three steals over 33 minutes during Saturday's 119-105 win over the Timberwolves.

Beasley had another impressive shooting performance, and he continues to make a huge impact for the Pistons as a reliable deep threat off the bench. Aside from this game being the third time he reached the 20-point mark in his last six appearances, it was also the 14th time he made five or more three-pointers this season.