Beasley ended with four points (2-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt) and three rebounds over 18 minutes during Tuesday's 128-107 loss to Milwaukee.

Beasley moved back to the bench for this contest with Cade Cunningham (hip) back in the lineup. This was a rare dud for Beasley, as he's had a terrific first season in Detroit. Through 23 regular-season appearances, he holds averages of 15.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 3.4 three-pointers.