Beasley won't start in Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
The sharpshooter will slide to the bench due to Tim Hardaway (ankle) returning to game action. Beasley has appeared in 12 outings (three starts) this month, averaging 13.9 points, 3.5 three-pointers, 1.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 28.4 minutes per contest.
