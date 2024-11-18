Beasley is not in the Pistons' starting lineup for Monday's game against the Bulls.

Beasley started in the Pistons' last three games while Tim Hardaway (head) was sidelined. Over that span, Beasley averaged 24.0 points on 56.3 percent shooting (including 50.0 percent from three on 12.0 3PA/G), 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 34.3 minutes per game. However, Beasley will retreat to the bench Monday as Hardaway makes his return.