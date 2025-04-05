Beasley will come off the bench during Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.

Beasley has started four of the Pistons' last six games, but with Cade Cunningham returning from a calf injury, the veteran shooter will be in the second unit for Saturday's game against Memphis. In 59 games in a bench role this season, Beasley has averaged 15.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game, shooting 42.4 percent from the floor and 42.2 percent from deep.