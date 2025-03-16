Beasley finished with 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt), two assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Saturday's 113-107 loss to the Thunder.

Beasley was coming off an eight-point performance in the loss to the Wizards on Thursday, but it's far more accurate to see him scoring in double digits off the bench as he did Saturday. The veteran sharpshooter has scored in double digits while draining at least two threes in all but one of his last 10 appearances (two starts), averaging 15.3 points and shooting 41.2 percent from beyond the arc over that stretch.