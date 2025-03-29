Beasley recorded 19 points (4-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Friday's 133-122 win over the Cavaliers.

Beasley got promoted to a starting role after Tobias Harris (calf) was ruled out, and the veteran sharpshooter delivered an impressive outing across the board once again. This was Beasley's seventh straight game scoring in double digits, and he's averaging 14.7 points per game while shooting 43.1 percent from three-point range in that span. Beasley has been a reliable fantasy producer, regardless of whether he starts or plays off the bench.