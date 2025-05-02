Beasley contributed 20 points (6-13 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes during Thursday's 116-113 loss to the Knicks in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Beasley finished as the Pistons' third-leading scorer in Thursday's loss, recording 20 points for the second time during the first round. The sharpshooter was efficient from beyond the arc, bouncing back after a four-game stretch in which he shot just 23.5 percent from three-point range. The 28-year-old guard averaged 14.0 points, 3.3 three-pointers, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 27.2 minutes per game during the club's first-round series loss to the Knicks. Beasley is slated to become an unrestricted free agent after setting the Pistons' single-season record for three-pointers made (319). He also shot a career-high 41.6 percent from downtown. Beasley played in all 82 regular-season games (18 starts), finishing with averages of 16.3 points, 3.9 three-pointers, 2.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.9 steals across 27.8 minutes per contest.