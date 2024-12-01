Beasley recorded 19 points (6-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 27 minutes during Saturday's 111-96 loss to the 76ers.

Beasley was a late addition to the lineup after Cade Cunningham (hip) was scratched only a few minutes before tip-off, and the veteran shooting guard extended the solid run of play he's gone through of late. Beasley has scored at least 18 points in five of his seven starts this season, and while he's likely to move back to the bench if Cunningham is able to feature against the Bucks on Tuesday, the nine-year veteran remains worth rostering in most formats due to his scoring prowess.