Beasley will start in Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

With Tobias Harris (Achilles) being a late scratch for Sunday, Beasley will rejoin the starting five. The sharpshooter has started in four games this month, averaging 15.3 points, 3.5 three-pointers, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 32.8 minutes per contest.