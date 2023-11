Sasser totaled eight points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, six assists, one block and four steals across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 110-101 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Sasser recorded season highs in minutes, points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks Wednesday. His uptick in production is largely thanks to Alec Burks' (forearm) absence. However, Sasser's strong play could result in increased playing time in the future.