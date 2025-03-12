Sasser had one assist over two minutes during Tuesday's 123-103 win over Washington.

Sasser made a rare appearance during garbage time, the first time he has touched the floor in the past four games. The arrival of Dennis Schroder prior to the trade deadline put an end to any hopes Sasser had of playing a meaningful role. He has appeared in just seven games over the past month, averaging 5.0 points and 1.6 assists in 7.8 minutes per contest.