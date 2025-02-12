Sasser supplied 14 points (5-5 FG, 4-4 3Pt) in 11 minutes during Tuesday's 132-92 win over the Bulls.
Sasser moved back into the rotation, scoring double-digits for just the ninth time in 42 games. The addition of Dennis Schroder prior to the trade deadline resulted in Sasser sitting out the previous game. While it was good to see him back on the court, it is likely this was due to the fact the Pistons' lead exceeded 40 points at the half.
