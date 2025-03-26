Sasser produced 27 points (9-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 122-96 victory over the Spurs.

Sasser led the Pistons with a game- and career-high mark in points while coming off the bench Tuesday. The 24-year-old has played at least 20 minutes in each of the club's last two outings due to Cade Cunningham (calf) being sidelined. Sasser has accumulated 47 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals across 52 total minutes in those two games. The second-year combo guard could carve out a more prominent role off the bench after this stretch, considering he had averaged only seven minutes per game across seven appearances since the All-Star break, entering Sunday's win over New Orleans.