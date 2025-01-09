Sasser totaled 15 points (5-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt), one rebound and three assists over 22 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 113-98 victory over the Nets.

The second-year guard set a new season high in made threes while posting his best scoring performance since he erupted for 22 points against Memphis on Nov. 27. Sasser has seen his workload increase with Jaden Ivey (lower leg) out of action, but Wednesday was the first time he really took advantage -- over the prior three contests, he'd scored a total of just nine points while going 1-for-11 from beyond the arc.