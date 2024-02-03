Sasser provided 21 points (8-10 FG, 5-6 3Pt), one rebound and two assists over 20 minutes off the bench during Friday's 136-125 loss to the Clippers.

The five made three-pointers tied his season high as Sasser reached 20 points for the second time in his last five games and the fourth time in 2023-24. The 25th overall pick in the 2023 Draft has already shown he has NBA-caliber range on his shot, shooting 42.9 percent from beyond the arc this season, and Sasser's usage and fantasy value could get a boost if Alec Burks gets shipped out by the trade deadline.