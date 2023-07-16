Sasser poured in 40 points (16-25 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT) five assists, three rebounds and a steal over 30 minutes during Sunday's 100-85 Summer League win over the Pacers.

Sasser put up a 2023 Las Vegas Summer League high of 40 points Sunday, scoring 31 in the second half and missing just one shot after halftime. He also added five assists without committing a turnover, showcasing his playmaking prowess. The 25th overall pick struggled with his shot throughout the Summer League but he will go out on a high note, putting to rest any doubts on his scoring ability.