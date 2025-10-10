Sasser scored zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), adding just one assist in nine minutes during Thursday's preseason loss to Milwaukee.

Sasser struggled despite being one of the first players off the bench, failing to score during his limited time on the floor. Despite some minor flashes throughout his career, Sasser seems destined to play a minor role on a team with title aspirations. At this point, he would need for one of Cade Cunningham or Jaden Ivey to miss time to have any shot at playing a sizeable role.