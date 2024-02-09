Sasser recorded 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, 11 assists and two steals across 38 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 128-122 overtime victory over the Trail Blazers.

The rookie guard played a career high in minutes, in part due to a busy trade deadline for the Pistons that left the roster with some temporary holes, and Sasser responded with his first career double-double. His role in the backcourt has been increasing, but he still looks like the fourth option in the team's new-look rotation behind Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and deadline acquisition Quentin Grimes. Sasser's averaging 13.1 points, 4.3 assists, 2.0 threes and 1.4 boards in 20.9 minutes a game over his last eight contests while shooting 54.1 percent from the floor and 47.1 percent from beyond the arc, but that could be about his ceiling for the rest of the season.