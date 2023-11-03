Sasser contributed 19 points (6-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 23 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 125-116 loss to New Orleans.

The 25th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft had his best game yet as a pro, setting career highs in scoring and three-pointers. Sasser's role has grown quickly, largely due to Monte Morris (quad) being sidelined, and the rookie is responding with some intriguing per-minute production. His court time, even on the second unit, has a pretty firmly cap in a backcourt dominated by Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes and Jaden Ivey, however.