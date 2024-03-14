Sasser produced 11 points (4-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 113-104 victory over the Raptors.

Sasser didn't do much over the first three quarters, but he turned up the gas in the final frame as he recorded eight points -- including two threes -- and two assists to help the Pistons close out Wednesday's game. It's the second time Sasser has scored in double digits since March 3 when he returned from a five-game absence due to a right knee bruise. He's competing with Quentin Grimes as the first guard off the Pistons' bench behind starters Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey.