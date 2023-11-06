Sasser finished with 22 points (9-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Sunday's 120-106 loss to the Suns.

Sasser is an intriguing prospect who could make an impact sooner than later, but he has been forced to settle with limited minutes off the bench to begin the season. He looked impressive in this one, and when factoring in the team's offensive struggles, it wouldn't be shocking if Sasser sees an uptick in minutes and a slightly bigger role in the Pistons' upcoming games, beginning with Monday's matchup against the Warriors.