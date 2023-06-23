Sasser was selected by the Pistons via a trade with the Celtics with the No. 25 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

In his senior season at Houston, Sasser was given the Jerry West Award for the country's best shooting guard. The 6-foot-2 sparkplug scorer should give the Pistons some much-needed punch off the bench. He took over half of his shots from three in college, making them at a 36.9 percent clip. He's undersized, so he may be targeted on defense, but with a 6-foot-7 wingspan and a competitive fight, he won't be a pushover on that end.