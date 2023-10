Sasser delivered 17 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and six assists across 26 minutes off the bench in Thursday's 118-116 preseason win over the Thunder.

Sasser played a team-high 26 minutes and finished the game as the Pistons' second-highest scorer behind Ausar Thompson, who finished with 18 points. It remains to be seen if Sasser will secure a spot in the Opening Night roster, but he has certainly shown promise, just like he did in the 2023 Summer League as well.