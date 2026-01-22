Sasser ended Wednesday's 112-104 win over New Orleans with nine points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and four assists over 21 minutes.

Sasser played at least 20 minutes for just the third time this season, shifting up in the rotation due to the absence of Cade Cunningham (hip). Although Sasser has been able to contribute when afforded meaningful minutes, situations like that are simply too rare at this point, making him a non-factor in most fantasy formats.