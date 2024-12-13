Sasser totaled nine points (4-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one rebound, four assists, one block and two steals across 17 minutes during Thursday's 123-99 loss to the Celtics.
Sasser saw 17 minutes of action against Boston after being completely phased out of the rotation against the Knicks. Despite losing, Sasser recorded at least one steal and one block for the third time this season. The 24-year-old guard has displayed impressive efficiency off the bench this year, posting 54.2/38.9/100 shooting splits.
