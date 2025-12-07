Sasser (hip) tallied zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two assists while playing the final 4:13 of Saturday's 124-112 win over the Bucks.

Cleared to make his season debut after missing the Pistons' first 23 games due to a right hip impingement, Sasser wasn't part of the rotation Saturday but was able to get into the contest in garbage time after Detroit built up a 25-point advantage. Cade Cunningham, Duncan Robinson, Caris LeVert and Jaden Ivey appear to be Detroit's top four guards when the team is at full strength, but Sasser could end up getting a look in the rotation if any of those players are out for a given game. Sasser checked into Saturday's contest slightly before second-year guard Daniss Jenkins, who first got off the bench with 3:34 remaining in the fourth quarter.