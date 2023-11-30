Sasser ended Wednesday's 133-107 loss to the Lakers with nine points (3-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, eight assists, one block and two steals across 28 minutes.

The eight dimes were a season high for Sasser, the 25th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. While he's third on the depth chart at point guard behind Cade Cunningham and Killian Hayes, the rookie has played more than 20 minutes in three of the last five games as Detroit keeps getting blown out, creating opportunities for Sasser to get some extra run. He's generally taking advantage -- through 14 games in November, he's averaging 9.2 points, 3.4 assists, 1.9 boards, 1.3 threes and 0.9 steals in 21.1 minutes a contest, and he could be an intriguing fantasy option if injuries hit the Pistons backcourt.