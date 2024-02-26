The Pistons announced Monday that Sasser (knee) will be re-evaluated in one week, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.

Sasser had already been ruled out for a second consecutive game Monday against the Knicks on account of the right knee contusion he suffered in the fourth quarter of Thursday's 129-115 loss to the Pacers. The rookie guard was already expected to get his minutes squeezed to some degree after trade-deadline pickup Quentin Grimes made his Pistons debut in Saturday's loss to the Magic, so Sasser's absence won't necessarily open up major playing time for any of Detroit's reserve backcourt players.