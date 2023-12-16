Sasser racked up 11 points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 17 minutes during Friday's 124-92 loss to the 76ers.

Sasser has fallen out of the rotation of late, notching a DNP on Monday and averaging just five minutes over the past three contests in which he's played. However, with the Pistons getting blown out and on their way to a 22nd straight defeat Friday, the rookie point guard got a little more run and made the most of the opportunity with a perfect 4-for-4 performance from the field en route to his first double-digit scoring effort of December. Sasser has shown flashes of potential this season, but it's been hard for him to carve out a consistent role with Killian Hayes and Jaden Ivey ahead of him at point guard.