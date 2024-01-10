Sasser ended with two points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 131-110 loss to Sacramento.

Sasser played his most minutes since Dec. 18, but he failed to make any of his four field-goal attempts. The rookie held a consistent role to begin the campaign, posting 8.3 points, 2.9 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 18.5 minutes across the first 20 games, but he's been out of the regular rotation since. With Cade Cunningham (knee) set to miss about a week, Sasser could see an elevated role again.