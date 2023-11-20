Sasser notched nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound, six assists and one steal over 21 minutes during Sunday's 142-113 loss to Toronto.

This was a nice bounce-back performance for Sasser after he scored a combined six points in his previous two contests. The Pistons are finally getting healthier, and it sounds like Killian Hayes (shoulder, probable) is expected to return Monday against Denver, so it won't be easy for Sasser to keep his minutes up.