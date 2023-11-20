Sasser notched nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound, six assists and one steal over 21 minutes during Sunday's 142-113 loss to Toronto.
This was a nice bounce-back performance for Sasser after he scored a combined six points in his previous two contests. The Pistons are finally getting healthier, and it sounds like Killian Hayes (shoulder, probable) is expected to return Monday against Denver, so it won't be easy for Sasser to keep his minutes up.
More News
-
Pistons' Marcus Sasser: Season-best outing off bench•
-
Pistons' Marcus Sasser: Goes for 22 points off bench•
-
Pistons' Marcus Sasser: Five threes off bench•
-
Pistons' Marcus Sasser: All-around performance in loss•
-
Pistons' Marcus Sasser: Impressive off bench•
-
Pistons' Marcus Sasser: Erupts for 40 points in SL finale•