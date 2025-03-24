Sasser chipped in 20 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Sunday's 136-130 win over the Pelicans.

Sasser had a strong outing from deep Sunday, connecting on a trio of threes while finishing as one of three Pistons with 20 or more points in a winning effort. Sasser posted his second-highest scoring total of the season, finishing behind only his season high of 22 points recorded Nov. 27.