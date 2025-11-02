site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pistons' Marcus Sasser: Ruled out for Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Sasser (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Memphis.
Sasser will miss his seventh straight game to start the season due to a right hip impingement. The 25-year-old guard's next opportunity to suit up will come Wednesday against the Jazz.
