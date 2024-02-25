Sasser (knee) is out to face the Magic on Saturday.
The absence of Sasser is not really surprising, as he was a late addition to the injury report due to knee soreness during Saturday's afternoon. Sasser's next chance to play will come against the Knicks on Monday, with Shake Milton and Malachi Flynn expected to see more minutes off the bench with Sasser out.
