Sasser is starting Monday night's game against the Celtics, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Sasser is in line for his first start of the season, and he'll get the nod at point guard with Cade Cunningham (knee) ruled out Monday evening. He's averaging 8.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists over 20.4 minutes in his last five appearances as a reserve.