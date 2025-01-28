Sasser finished Monday's 110-91 loss to the Cavaliers with 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists and one steal in 19 minutes.

Sasser made a rare splash off the bench in this contest, but he remains off the fantasy radar in most formats. He's averaging 14.7 minutes in 14 January appearances to go with 5.9 points, 2.6 assists, 1.6 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointers.