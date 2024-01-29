Sasser registered 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds and four assists over 19 minutes during Sunday's 120-104 victory over the Thunder.

Sasser was forced to embrace a bigger role off the bench but made the most of it, and he finished with a solid stat line despite logging just 19 minutes. Sasser has seen his minutes go up and down this season, but he could be in line for a significant role when the Pistons take on the Cavaliers on Wednesday due to Detroit's lack of backcourt depth.