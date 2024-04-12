Sasser had 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt), five assists, one block and two steals across 33 minutes during Thursday's 127-105 loss to the Bulls.

Sasser extended his streak of double-digit scoring to three games Thursday. He reached the 20-point mark for the sixth time this season, and he has seen an uptick in field-goal attempts due to Cade Cunningham sidelined with a knee injury. In his last eight starts, Sasser has averaged 11.9 points, 1.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 steals over 30.7 minutes per game.