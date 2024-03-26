Sasser chipped in 24 points (7-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 9-10 FT), one rebound, six assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Monday's 124-99 loss to the Knicks.

Sasser finished just two points shy of matching his career-best scoring mark, and he didn't look overmatched in a starting role while replacing the injured Cade Cunningham (knee). Sasser should remain as the starting point guard if Cunningham doesn't return, and with the Pistons out of playoff contention, Sasser could be in line to see a massive uptick in both playing time and usage rate.