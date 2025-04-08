Sasser recorded eight points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists and one rebound across 10 minutes during Monday's 127-117 loss to the Kings.

Sasser made three shots for the third consecutive game Monday. The 24-year-old has primarily been a secondary, end-of-the-bench contributor for the Pistons this season but has shown flashes of his scoring ability. Sasser posted back-to-back 20-point performances on March 23 and 25, helping him average 11.3 points on 50.0 percent shooting in 17.4 minutes over his last seven outings.