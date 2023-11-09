Sasser finished Wednesday's 120-118 loss to the Bucks with 26 points (11-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 28 minutes.

Sasser provided a big spark off the Pistons bench, connecting on a team-high mark from three while finishing on the team in scoring. Sasser posted his highest scoring total over the first nine games, having tallied 20 or more points in two of his last three outings.