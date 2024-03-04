Sasser (knee) scored three points (1-8 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added four assists, three rebounds and two steals across 25 minutes in Sunday's 113-91 loss to the Magic.

Heading into Sunday, the rookie second-round pick had impressed this season from an efficiency standpoint with a 42.4 percent conversion rate on 2.8 three-point attempts per game, but he couldn't find his shooting touch in his return from a four-game absence due to a right knee contusion. Sasser ended up surpassing his season average of 16.3 minutes per game, but the rough shooting took away from his solid returns in the assists and steals columns. While Sasser is likely to stick in the rotation moving forward, he'll probably see his playing time get scaled back in more competitive contests and may also lose minutes if Quentin Grimes (knee) is available for Detroit's next game Tuesday in Miami.