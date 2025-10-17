Pistons' Marcus Sasser: Sidelined to end preseason
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sasser didn't play in Thursday's 119-98 preseason win over the Wizards.
Sasser has missed two straight preseason games for undisclosed reasons. It's unclear if Sasser is even dealing with an injury, but his status is worth monitoring ahead of Opening Night, especially with Jaden Ivey (knee) slated to miss at least the first month of the campaign.
