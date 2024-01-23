Sasser posted 23 points (9-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Monday's 122-113 loss to Milwaukee.

Sasser led all Pistons in scoring and shots made while adding a trio of assists over just 26 minutes off the bench Sasser posted his second-highest point total of the year, behind only a 26-point outing he tallied Nov. 8 against Milwaukee. Sasser has recorded at least 20 points and three assists in two games while surpassing the 20-point mark in three contests.