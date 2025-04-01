The NBA suspended Sasser on Tuesday for one game, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Sasser was ejected in the second quarter of Sunday's matchup against the Timberwolves following an altercation featuring several players. With the suspension, he'll be unavailable Wednesday against the Thunder but eligible to return Friday versus the Raptors. Ron Holland was also suspended for one game, while Isaiah Stewart received a two-game ban. In their absence, Simone Fontecchio, Paul Reed and Lindy Waters are candidates for increased roles.