Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Monday that Sasser (hip) is trending in the right direction and has progressed to 3-on-3 work, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Sasser has yet to make his regular-season debut due to a lingering right hip issue, though he's seemingly nearing a return to the court. The 25-year-old guard has been getting practice reps in with the Pistons' G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise, though he'll need to be cleared for 5-on-5 work before returning to game action with Detroit. He can still be considered week-to-week until the Pistons provide another update on his rehab.