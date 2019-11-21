Play

Pistons' Markieff Morris: Absent from injury report

Morris (knee) is not on the injury report for Friday's game against the Hawks.

Morris injured his knee during Wednesday's loss to the Bulls, but it won't force him to miss any additional action. Over his past five games, Morris is averaging 9.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 18.8 minutes.

